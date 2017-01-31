Richard Osman claimed that Kanye West would be appearing on ‘Pointless’

...and then swiftly took it back

Last night saw fans briefly excited by the revelation that Kanye West would be appearing on the TV quiz show ‘Pointless’, before co-host Richard Osman soon revealed that it was a hoax.

In since deleted Tweets, Osman sent fans into a frenzy by revealing that not only was Yeezy a huge fan of the show, but that he’d be appearing on a celebrity special of the show, as well as hosting a US spin-off of the quiz.

“Ok! I’m not supposed to say this ’til Saturday, but it’s too much fun to keep to myself,” wrote Osman, reports Fact. “Kanye West is booked on #PointlessCelebrities!”

He continued: “Kanye also presenting the US pilot of Pointless Celebrities, though I am less excited about that. He saw it on a trip to London and got hooked.”

Sadly, Osman then denied his own claims and deleted all mention of the rap veteran making an appearing, Tweeting: “Kanye’s not really coming on Pointless Celebs (though if he’s reading this, call me). You were all too smart to believe it. Good work.”

Pointless recently made headlines after two clips went viral – one showing two friends falling out after giving ‘the worst answer of all time‘, and another in which co-host Alexander Armstrong was stunned to be an answer to a question.