Richey Edwards’ sister & The Missing People’s Choir appear on Britain’s Got Talent

Edwards went missing 22 years ago today

The sister of missing Manic Street Preachers lyricist and guitarist Richey Edwards and The Missing People’s Choir are set to appear on Britain’s Got Talent.

Edwards’ sister Rachel Elias is part of the choir made up of family members of people who have gone missing. Today (Wednesday 1 February) marks the 22nd anniversary since his disappearance.

Also in the choir are Peter Boxell, father of Lee Boxell, Denise Allan, mother of Charles Horvath Allan, Sarah Godwin, mother of Quentin Godwin, Peter Lawrence, father of Claudia Lawrence and Emma Cullingford, daughter of Sandra Hall – who was missing for a month before being found dead.

In 2014, the choir recorded the song ‘I Miss You’ for The Missing People – a charity fronted by Kate McCann. Now, they’ve performed the song in front of the judges of Britain’s Got Talent – reportedly leaving them in tears.

“Everyone was in tears,” one audience member told The Sun. “Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were particularly moved. Amanda said they were an inspiration.

“You could tell in their [the choir’s] voices how much it means to them all.”

‘I Miss You’ was written by Peter Boxell, whose son Lee went missing from Sutton, south London, in 1988. The song includes the lyrics: “I never thought I’d be without you. I always thought you’d be here safe with me…Maybe tomorrow I’ll wake up to find you.”

The audition is thought to air as part of the 11th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent ’, which kicks off in the spring and is said to air in May.

Richey Edwards went missing on 1 February 1995, on the eve of the US promotional tour for the Manics’ seminal third album ‘The Holy Bible’. His car was found by the Severn Bridge and while his body was never found, he was officially declared dead in 2008.

To donate to the Missing People charity, text HOPE plus your donation amount (i.e. HOPE £10) to 70707, and for more information visit here.