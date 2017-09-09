Foo Fighters covered Rick Astley back in August

Rick Astley has given a performance at tonight’s We Are Manchester benefit gig, held as the reopening event for Manchester Arena following the tragic terrorist attack on the venue in May.

The singer best known for the ’80s pop classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ performed the Foo Fighters track ‘Everlong’ for the 14,000-strong crowd. Watch footage from the concert below:

In August, Foo Fighters invited Rick Astley to perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with them at the Supersonic Festival in Japan, calling the singer their “new best friend.”

The We Are Manchester concert is currently taking place, and will be headlined by Noel Gallagher. Other guests at the gig include the Courteeners, Pixie Lott and Blossoms.

All profits raised from the gig will be put towards the creation of a new, permanent memorial to the victims of the attack, built by the Manchester Memorial Fund. The concert is being aired by BBC Radio Manchester, Radio X and Key 103.