Could Rick Astley and Foo Fighters record a collaboration together?

Never Gonna Give Foo Up

Rick Astley has teased that he may well record a collaboration with Foo Fighters.

After recently recording surprise collaborations with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Boyz II Men on their acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘, now the ’80s icon has thrown his name into the mix. After performing a cover of Foos’ classic ‘Everlong‘ at the We Are Manchester tribute show and even joining them on stage to perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up‘, Astley has teased that he may be next to lay down a track with Grohl and co.

“I am going to try and write with some other people because I want to experience that,” Astley said in a recent interview with BANG Showbiz. When asked if they might record together, Astley coyly replied: “There you go. It’s funny that actually. I think it is really brave when artists like that do that.

“You might upset the audience, the critics etc. I think they just think, y’know what – we are doing it. He’s in the studio next door, we are doing it.”

Speaking of their recent performance together, Astley said: “That was literally the first time I had met that band walking on stage and playing that song. Dave Grohl came over and gave me a huge and introduced himself, and then 20 minutes later he said right, ‘We are bringing out a friend of ours and this is happening now.’

“We hung out a bit afterwards and they were really generous with their time with my band and crew as well. They were a really lovely bunch of guys.

He added: “Over the years they must have got to a place where everybody that works with them is on it and you can feel that. They are probably one of the hardest working rock bands, they are really cool and laid back.”

Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ is out now. Tonight, they perform a one-off London show at The O2.