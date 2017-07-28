"My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue"

Rick Ross has apologised after claiming that he would not sign female acts to his label because he ‘would end up fucking them’.

The rap veteran was speaking to Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club’, when asked why he’d never signed a female act to his label, Maybach Music Group.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” said Ross. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.”

The comments sparked immediate condemnation – with the rapper slammed as a “monstrosity”.

“Are we really out here still surprised that Rick Ross is a beach ball shaped, misogynist monstrosity? With a monotonous flow to boot?”, one Twitter user wrote.

Now, Ross has apologised and pledged to “do better” in a statement.

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop”, he said.

“My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.

“My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.”