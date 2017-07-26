Rick Ross’ reason for not signing female acts is sexist and offensive

'I would end up fucking a female rapper'

Rick Ross has revealed that the reason he has never signed a female act is because he ‘would end up fucking them’.

The rap veteran was speaking to Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club’, when asked why he’d never signed a female act to his label, Maybach Music Group.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” said Ross. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.”

Asked if he would make an exception for a younger artist, Ross replied: “I mean most definitely, if she was a youngster that was bringing something to the table.”

Speaking of his relationship with Brianna Perry, he added: “That’s special…she family to me.”

Ross made headlines last year when he claimed that Kanye West faked his own breakdown.

“One time for Yeezy. My homie’s a genius,” he told a crowd in New York. “And for everybody who thought he was wigging out, he played y’all n***as.”

The rapper is a mentor on new VH1 show ‘Signed’, where acts audition to be signed to his label. The series begins tonight (July 26).