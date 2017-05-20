Ricky Wilson is ‘waiting for The Voice to call’ and ask him to return as a judge
'I need the money'
Kaiser Chiefs‘ Ricky Wilson has revealed that he is keen to return as a coach on ‘The Voice’, and is ‘waiting for them to call’. Watch our video interview with Wilson above.
Wilson was previously a coach on The Voice, before leaving and being replaced by Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale this year.
Asked if he was working on anything else besides music, Wilson replied: “Not really, no. I’m waiting for The Voice to call actually. If they call, I’d go back definitely. I need the money.”
“This is a Voice suit, the BBC bought me this. Got my licence fee back one suit at a time.”
Meanwhile, Wilson also spoke to us about Kasabian’s comments about how only certain indie bands from the early ’00s ‘survived‘.
“They’re all out there,” he said. “If you’ve made a record, you’ve survived. It’s always going to be there so I wouldn’t really worry too much about anything.
Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
Fri May 19 2017 – LIVERPOOL Aintree Racecourse
Sat May 20 2017 – STAFFORDSHIRE Uttoxeter Racecourse
Sat May 27 2017 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
Sat August 05 2017 – BEDFORD Bedford Park
Sat August 19 2017 – LINCOLN Market Rasen Racecourse