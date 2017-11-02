Listen to Ride’s new non-album track ‘Pulsar’

It follows their comeback LP 'Weather Diaries'

Ride have shared a brand new song called ‘Pulsar’. Scroll below to listen.

The Oxford band – led by Oasis/Beady Eye‘s Andy Bell and Mark Gardener – released their comeback album ‘Weather Diaries’, their first record in 21 years, back in June. It featured the singles ‘Charm Assault’, ‘Home Is A Feeling’ and the anti-Theresa May song ‘All I Want’.

Ahead of their set at Pitchfork Festival Paris tonight (November 2), the band have shared Erol Alkan-produced non-album track ‘Pulsar’.

Drummer Loz Colbert says of the song: “‘Pulsar’ re-imagines old organ samples, transmissions from space, effects, heavy beats and pulsing chords. The song title tips its head to the 60’s instrumental ‘Telstar’ in name and theme; and the idea was to come up with some kind of ‘space anthem’ about light, existence, travel and return.”

“The band all contributed to make the song what it is, and it all really came together in the studio when we worked with Erol Alkan once again, following on from the success of the ‘Weather Diaries’ sessions.”

Stream ‘Pulsar’ via YouTube below:

The band hit the road later this month. Ride’s upcoming UK headline tour dates are below.

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 7 – London Forum Kentish Town

Wednesday 8 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Thursday 9 – Bristol SWX

Friday 10 – Leeds Beckett Student Union

Sunday 12 – Liverpool Academy

Monday 13 – Newcastle Boiler Shop

Tuesday 14 – Edinburgh Queens Hall