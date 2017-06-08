Ride take on Brexit and hope for a better future with huge new single ‘Lannoy Point’

"What the fuck is going on with all this backward 'Little Britain’ depressing, blind faith, Brexit times we find ourselves in?"

Ride have unveiled their huge new single ‘Lannoy Point’. Check out it first on NME below.

Taken from their new album ‘Weather Diaries‘, their first new album in 20 years, the track is their signature blend of dreamy shoegaze and a kaleidoscope of space-age sounds and kraut-rock beats – but this time with a more future-facing nature, taking on the state of the UK in these divisive times.

“Lyrically ‘Lannoy Point’ is my reflection on what the fuck is going on with all this backward ‘Little Britain’ depressing, blind faith, Brexit times we find ourselves in,” said Mark Gardner. “As I muse on in the chorus, I hope that “A better sense can start again” to find our way out of this mess!’

Steve Queralt added: “‘Lannoy Point’ is the result of going synth shopping in the States. I found an old Poly 61 exactly the same the as one I had when I was very young and the backing track is sound of my bank account emptying as I shipped it back to London.”

Having already dropped taster tracks ‘Charm Assault‘, ‘Home Is A Feeling‘ and the anti-Theresa May song ‘All I Want‘, Ride release ‘Weather Diaries on June 16.

Meanwhile, Ride’s upcoming UK headline tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 7 – London Forum Kentish Town

Wednesday 8 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Thursday 9 – Bristol SWX

Friday 10 – Leeds Beckett Student Union

Sunday 12 – Liverpool Academy

Monday 13 – Newcastle Boiler Shop

Tuesday 14 – Edinburgh Queens Hall