Ride announce huge North America shows

Ride have announced plans for a series of North American dates.

The band will play five shows in July in New York, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Washington.

Ride recently shared two new songs – ‘Charm Assault’ and ‘Home Is A Feeling’, their first two tracks in 20 years.

Frontman Mark Gardener said of the latter track: “‘Home Is A Feeling’ to me is like a slow, wide-screen, sonically, layered, slowed motion warm wash. Like returning home as dawn rises totally exhausted and spangled after a long… long… big, great night out'”.

Guitarist Andy Bell added: “Out of all the new songs ‘Home Is A Feeling’ comes closest to the early Ride sound. We felt comfortable going vintage on this tune because the album we are making has a pretty broad sonic scope. It’s a short and sweet, melodic tune, with stacked harmonies, reverbed-out guitars, slowed down drums, and a huge distorted bass sound.

“Erol [Alkan, producer] put his sage-scented electronic wizards hat on to sample up some of our harmonies and make them into a synthesiser preset, which we ended up using on this and some of the other tunes too. We wanted this song to sound jet lagged, so everything on it was recorded with varispeed, either faster or slower than real time. It’s like 1966 Beatles meets 1988 MBV [My Bloody Valentine]… in other words, Ride.”

They will play:

07-17 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

07-19 Boston, MA – Royale

07-20 New York, NY – Terminal 5

07-22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

07-23 Washington, DC – Sixth & I

Ride previously confirmed that they have signed to Wichita Records for a new album, their fifth to date, out this summer. The LP has been produced by Erol Alkan and mixed by Alan Moulder.

The four-piece, considered to be pioneers of shoegaze, last released a full-length record, ‘Tarantula’, back in March 1996. The band broke up later that year.