Ride reveal details of new album ‘Weather Diaries’ and share ‘Charm Assault’ video

Ride have announced details of their long-awaited new album ‘Weather Diaries’.

The four-piece, considered to be pioneers of shoegaze, last released a full-length record, ‘Tarantula’, back in March 1996. The band broke up later that year.

Having already shared two new songs from the LP, ‘Charm Assault’ and ‘Home Is A Feeling’, the band have now confirmed details of the new record, which will be released on June 16 via Wichita Recordings. See the album’s artwork beneath.

The band have also shared a technicolour video for ‘Charm Assault’. It was directed by Anton Newcombe and Jean de Oliveira. Watch that below.

After a brief reconciliation in 2001 for a live televised performance, Ride officially reunited in 2014, with guitarist Andy Bell telling NME at the time that: “As we were all still friends, we always thought when the time was right we’d [reform]. And now the time is right.”

Gardener also told NME at the time of their 2014 return that: “People bought our records first time round, but our music has grown in significance since we’ve been away… We want to give the people what they want. We’d be idiots to go out and play a new album, but that’s not to say we wouldn’t make new music.”

Ride have played a number of live dates since they reformed, and recently addressed rumours that they were set to support Oasis during a potential reunion tour. They have also announced North American live dates for 2017.

