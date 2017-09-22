Right Said Fred share ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘I’m Too Sexy’ mashup

Look what you made them do...

Right Said Fred have shared a mash up of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘I’m Too Sexy’ after the singer sampled their most famous hit on her recent single.

Last month, Right Said Fred received an unlikely writing credit on Swift’s comeback single after they gave her permission to interpolate ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on the track.

Now, they’ve taken the connection one step further by fusing the two songs together, with Swift’s lyrics featuring over the rhythm of their track. You can listen to it below.

Singer Richard Fairbrass recently spoke to NME about the unlikely collaboration with Swift, and described the experience as “very flattering”.

“It was about three weeks ago – the start of August. My brother [Fred] signed me up. He lives in Barcelona and he just phoned me up and said we’ve had a phone call from LA, and Taylor Swift wants to use part of ‘I’m Too Sexy’”, he said when the single was released.

“It was firmed up about a week or two ago, but we were told to be bloody quiet about it because they wanted to make sure there was no leakage in the meantime. She and all the people that work with her have been incredibly friendly. I’ve got a huge bunch of flowers here from them in the house. It’s been a rewarding experience, and very flattering. I don’t have a single bad thing to say.”