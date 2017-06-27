They've been hailed for their "global impact".

Rihanna and Chance The Rapper have both been named in a new list of the 25 most influential people on the internet.

The list, published by Time Magazine, offers an unranked round-up of the internet’s biggest influencers – citing their ‘overall ability to drive news’ and their ‘global impact.’

Describing Rihanna, the magazine said that she “approaches social media with the same aplomb and fearlessness that has become her trademark across music, fashion and culture.”

Chance The Rapper was also included after he bypassed traditional paths to musical success – and instead used the internet to distribute his music and connect with fans.

A description on the list stated: “Chance The Rapper didn’t need a record deal to become a hip-hop superstar, that’s thanks largely to his mastery of the internet, both as a distribution method (all three of his mixtapes have been streaming only) and as a tool to build meaningful relationships with his young fans.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Other notable names on the list included Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is an avid tweeter, and Katy Perry – after she live streamed her life for 96 hours.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper was honoured with a humanitarian award at the BET Awards on Sunday night – and delivered an emotional speech as he accepted the award after being honoured with a video message by Michelle Obama.