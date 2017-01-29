Rihanna calls Donald Trump an ‘immoral pig’ as he signs order banning refugees from Muslim countries

Even green card and visa-holding citizens won't be allowed unto the US under new rule

Rihanna has responded to Donald Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries in what he says is a bid to stop terrorists from entering the US.

On Friday (January 27), he signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US or who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

The order has caused uproar across the US with protestors descending on major airports such as New York’s JFK airport and O’Hare International in Chicago.

Many stars from across the music and entertainment world have taken to Twitter to express anger and disgust at the move from the new President, who was sworn in just last Friday (January 20).

Rihanna wrote on her account: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

John Legend also commented on the order while introducing a clip from La La Land at the Producers Guild Of America awards last night (January 28), as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

“Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers,” he said. “Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, also gave her views on Twitter. She wrote: “Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core.”

Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan said: “As someone who has Muslim family living here in the States, this makes no sense. Wtf is going on?”

As someone who has Muslim family living here in the States, this makes no sense. Wtf is going on? 😞 #bridgesnotwalls #resist #muslimban Photo by @_davidbirkin A photo posted by Bat For Lashes (@batforlashes) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

History Has Its Eyes On You. Know what is right. Know what is wrong. A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

The order has now been blocked by a federal judge, but the ACLU is reporting customs agents are still imposing the ban.