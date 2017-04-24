Rihanna accused of being “disrespectful” after posting Photoshopped images of the Queen

The singer uploaded a series of doctored photographs to Instagram on the monarch's 91st birthday, provoking some ire among her fanbase

Rihanna has been accused of being “disrespectful” after she posted a number of Photoshopped images of the Queen to her Instagram over the weekend.

The ‘Anti’ singer appeared to mark the long-serving monarch’s 91st birthday yesterday (April 23) by uploading four images of herself to her Instagram account, but with each image featuring the Queen’s face photoshopped onto Rihanna’s body. See the images below.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

However, the posts attracted criticism from some of her fans, with some brandishing the images “disrespectful” and “weird.”

One Instagram user in particular wrote a furious response, penning: “Yep, it’s made the headlines… Is it funny? Or just stupid… Publicity stunt! This may come back on you thou stupid girl…

“Its rude you know,” the lengthy response continued. “This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if its yours… Maybe research her life before you take the piss, she had no choice to become the monarch, she’s not even entitled to have individual opinions or be an individual or even her own birth name!

“Who does that who does [Rihanna] think she is?… Lost all respect after this, that lady is a real queen who should be respected unlike you who is only a queen in your own head!… I just don’t understand her intention.”

Rihanna recently launched her first “high-end” jewellery collection.