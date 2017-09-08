Rihanna launches new diverse makeup range, Fenty Beauty

There are over 40 shades of foundation

Rihanna’s new makeup range, Fenty Beauty, is now on sale following a launch event at New York’s flagship Sephora store last night.

The new products went on sale online in 150 countries Friday morning, and will be available in Sephora stores in the US later today. British customers can find the new range at luxury department store Harvey Nichols.

The range includes 40 different shades of foundation and 10 highlighters. The ‘Gloss Bomb’ lipgloss comes in one universally flattering shade of rose gold. The products are relatively affordable, priced between £13 and £26.

At the launch event, Rihanna discussed the need for diversity in the collection: “There’s so many different shades… you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like ‘Oh that’s cute but it only looks good on her.’” See the video of Rihanna below.

The Fenty Beauty collection also includes brushes, a sponge and a compact mirror.

Fans have particularly praised the racial diversity in the Fenty Beauty marketing campaign, as well as the wide range of skin tones on offer in the foundation collection.

