Rihanna is giving girls in Malawi scholarships and bikes to help them get to school

Rihanna has launched a new initiative to help girls in Malawi get the education they deserve.

The star launched her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents, in 2012 and has used it since to help children around the world. CLF is a nonprofit organisation that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

Her latest programme sees bike-sharing company ofo partner with CLF to help fund its Global Scholarship Program. Bikes will be donated to scholarship recipients in Malawi to help them get to school safely.

In a press release, Rihanna said: “I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone.”

ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei added: “We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty. We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme.”

Rihanna visited the African country at the start of this year to help identify ways teachers, students and the government could help to create a better educational future for the country’s people. At present, only eight percent of students in Malawi complete secondary school.

ofo’s partnership with CLF will also provide scholarships to students in China, Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenade, Guyana and Jamaica who are accepted to an accredited four-year institution in the US.

Recently (July 26), Rihanna met with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to talk about global education.

In June, the star took to Twitter to rally the world’s leaders including Canadian President Justin Trudeau and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri.

The singer was snapped with the French President and First Lady, later telling reporters that the meeting was “incredible,” adding that the couple were “incredibly welcoming.”

She later tweeted, “Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!”