Rihanna launches first ‘high-end’ jewellery collection

The full collection includes a diamond earclip with a price "upon request".

Rihanna has launched her first ever high-end jewellery collection, with luxury jewellery retailer Chopard.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “I’m so happy to announce that I’ve had the honor of designing with the legendary Caroline Scheufele, of the @chopard family, my first high end jewelry collection!! The core collection is up for pre-order now at Chopard.com and will be in stores this summer!”

Pieces for the ‘Rihanna Loves’ collection include a necklace, priced at £7,780; a bangle priced at £2,780; earrings priced at £2,940 as well as a diamond earclip and chandelier earrings with prices upon request.

Meanwhile, Rihanna appears on Kendrick Lamar’s new album ‘DAMN.’ released yesterday (April 14).

The singer appears on the track LOYALTY.’. U2 appear on the track ‘XXX’ while Zacari guests on ‘LOVE.’

Rat Boy responded to being sampled on the album yesterday (April 14), saying that the track was a “compliment”.

Tweeting the news, Rat Boy wrote; “I’m on the new kendrick album… thats mad one of my favourite artists what a compliment damn,” before adding, “big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on lust hit me up in dm xx sounds sick”

Rat Boy’s ‘Knock Knock Knock’, taken from 2015’s mixtape ‘Neighbourhood Watch’, is sampled on ‘DAMN.’ track ‘LUST.’