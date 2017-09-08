Rihanna talks about regrets of losing her virginity

Star also explains the infamous see-through dress she wore the CFDA Awards in 2014

Rihanna has expressed regrets about losing her virginity.

The singer graces the cover of Elle magazine’s new October issue. It sees the star answering questions asked by various famous names.

Magician David Copperfield asked Rihanna if she could disappear and reappear somewhere where it would be, to which the singer responded: “10 minutes before I lost my virginity… and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL.”

Rihanna also explained the infamous see-through dress she wore the CFDA Awards in 2014, sating: “I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s new makeup range, Fenty Beauty, is now on sale following a launch event at New York’s flagship Sephora store last night.

The new products went on sale online in 150 countries Friday morning, and will be available in Sephora stores in the US later today. British customers can find the new range at luxury department store Harvey Nichols.

The range includes 40 different shades of foundation and 10 highlighters. The ‘Gloss Bomb’ lipgloss comes in one universally flattering shade of rose gold. The products are relatively affordable, priced between £13 and £26.

At the launch event, Rihanna discussed the need for diversity in the collection: “There’s so many different shades… you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like ‘Oh that’s cute but it only looks good on her.’”