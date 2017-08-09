Rihanna responds to dissing Diplo’s ‘airport reggae’ song

It's classic Rihanna.

Rihanna has responded brilliantly to Diplo revealing that she called one of his songs “airport reggae”.

The producer recalled in a recent interview that he was part of a star-studded session with the singer in which she offered a damning assessment of one of his tracks.

“I had a session with her, and Future was also invited,” Diplo said. “The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high.

“Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song’.

“So I played her a song. And she was like, “This sounds like a reggae song at an airport”. [laughs] I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”

Posting a screengrab of a link to a story about her Diplo diss, Rihanna wrote “my bad @Diplo” with the playful hashtag #dutyfree.

#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Rihanna has also used her Instagram this week to show off her incredible outfit for Barbados’s Crop Over Festival, which led to fans declaring the singer a goddess.

Meanwhile, Diplo has previously revealed that ‘Lean On’ was originally offered to both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, but given to MØ when both singers turned it down.

Following the song’s success, Diplo called their decision to decline the track “a blessing in disguise.”