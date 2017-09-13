Ringo Starr explains why he is in favour of Brexit but says ‘don’t tell Bob Geldof’

"The people voted and, you know, they have to get on with it," Ringo says

Ringo Starr has explained why he is in favour of Brexit.

The former Beatles drummer previously said he made the decision to vote leave in last year’s EU referendum because the EU was a “shambles”. Now, speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, Starr urged the British government to “get on with” Brexit negotiations.

“The people voted and, you know, they have to get on with it,” Ringo said. “Suddenly, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, we don’t like that vote. What do you mean you don’t like that vote? You had the vote, this is what won, let’s get on with it.”

Reiterating again how he agreed with Brexit, Starr added: “But don’t tell Bob Geldof.” He also said: “I think it’s a great move. I think, you know, to be in control of your country is a good move.”

Watch in the clip below:

Paul McCartney, meanwhile, previously admitted that he didn’t vote in the EU referendum because he was touring at the time. However, he said he would have leaned towards voting remain, telling the Washington Post: “I think I would have come down on the remain side because people like the Governor of the Bank of England, a lot of financial experts, were saying that.”