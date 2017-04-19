Riot Fest 2017 announces huge line-up

Queens Of The Stone Age, Nine Inch Nail, Paramore, New Order and more are all headed to Chicago

Riot Fest have unveiled their massive line-up for 2017 – featuring Queens Of The Stone Age, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, New Order and many, more.

Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, a DJ set from Beastie Boys’ Mike D, A Day To Remember, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Dirty Heads, TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., New Found Glory, Death From Above 1979, Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Action Bronson, Pennywise, Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Streetlight Manifesto, Dead Cross, Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS, GWAR, Buzzcocks – and many many more.

Next month will see the final 25 bands announced.

Riot Fest takes place from 15-17 September 2017 at Douglas Park in Chicago. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Today saw Paramore unveil their huge new single ‘Hard Times‘ and announce their long-awaited fifth album ‘After Laughter’, while Queens Of The Stone Age have also been teasing new material – with the record said to be finished and a new track coming before the summer. Nine Inch Nails are also expected to drop a new album in 2017, after releasing the EP ‘Not The Actual Events‘ back in December.