RIP Uber? TfL will not be reissuing Uber’s private hire licence in London

Bad news if you use Uber in London...

It looks like Uber may no longer be able to operate in London – as TfL have announced that they will not be reissuing the company’s private hire licence for the city.

The taxi giant is said to have around 40,000 drivers in London, with over 3.5 million Londoners using the app. Their current licence is due to expire next Saturday on September 30. Today, the capital’s transport body have announced that they will not be reissuing it. However, it is believed that the company will appeal.

“TfL’s regulation of London’s taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety,” said Transport For London in a statement. “Private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do do, in order to operate. TfL must also be satisfied that an operator is fit and proper to hold a licence.

“TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence.”

Read their full statement below.

Ahead of the announcement, Helen Chapman, TfL general manager of Taxi & Private Hire, said this week that the cost of regulation is rising due to a “huge” growth in the industry.

Uber now has 21 days to appeal the decision. More details to follow.