Foals, Everything Everything and more lead tributes as Wild Beasts announce split

"It is now time to leave this orbit"

After 15 years together, Wild Beasts have announced that they’ll be ‘coming to an end’ – with the likes of Foals, Everything Everything and more paying tribute.

Forming in 2002, the band have released five acclaimed albums together – with the last as 2016’s ‘Boy King‘.

Now, the band have shocked fans by announcing their sudden split – but promising that announcements for “celebrations” will follow.

“Wild Beasts are coming to an end,” they said in a statement. “Our hearts and minds have been devoted to the band since we were teenagers. We’ve created something quite of our own and built a body of work which we stand by as heartfelt and true.

“The four of us have decided, for our own reasons and in our own ways, that it is now time to leave this orbit.”

They continued: “We’re care takers to something precious and don’t want to have it diminish as we move forward in out lives. Thank you for your love and energy and for helping us make it what it is. We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream.

“Before we go, we’d like to celebrate with you and we’ll be in touch in the morning with further announcements.”

It is expected that the band will be announcing a series of farewell shows tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a host of musicians and famous fans have spoken out to pay tribute to the band: