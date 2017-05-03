Rise Against banned from shooting video and dubbed ‘anti-government’

The band wanted to shoot in a field surrounded by the heads of former presidents

The band Rise Against have been banned from shooting their latest video after being dubbed ‘anti-government’, it has been revealed.

The four piece had requested a permit to film the music video for their new track, ‘The Violence’, in a field in Virginia which is covered in 43 giant concrete busts of former presidents. Writing in a Facebook post, the band explained that though the permit was initially granted, the Board of Directors who oversee the location “pulled” the permission as “They decided we were ’anti-government.’”

The crumbling heads are the remains of the ‘Presidents Park’, a former open-air sculpture museum in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The band explained their choice for this particular location. “The song talks about whether violence is an inevitability of the human condition, or whether it’s a choice we make, and therefore, can reject. The video would attempt to distill this concept. Our director approached us with the idea of filming in a field full of the Presidential busts (basically the giant concrete heads of Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington, etc)… We found this location compelling as the President heads represent power on both sides of the aisle. Rise Against has unapologetically spoken truth to power.”

Referencing the May 1st celebrations of workers’ rights, Rise Against wrote: “over 100 years ago, workers, many of them immigrants, were told to sit down and shut up. We all now enjoy weekends, eight hour workdays, and other protections because they refused to listen to naysayers.

“Renewed attacks on the most vulnerable in the world in the year 2017 has strengthened our resolve. We plan on being unapologetically loud about it no matter who tells us to pipe down. In that respect, we wear the board’s rejection as a badge of honor. We will just find another door to claw at…”

‘The Violence’ is taken from Rise Against’s new album ‘Wolves’, due for release on June 9th 2017.