Rising UK rap star Nines storms the charts with surprise debut album release

UK rap's most exciting new name shoots straight to the top of the charts

Rising UK rap sensation Nines dropped his surprise debut album ‘One Foot Out’ last night – shooting straight to No.2 on the iTunes chart.

After signing to XL Recordings, last week saw the London underground star released his video for new single ‘High Roller’ featuring J Hus last week – rapidly racking up nearly 1million views on YouTube.

With over 59,000 followers on Twitter and over 31.2 million views on YouTube already, Nines dropped his debut album One Foot Out at midnight, and is already at No.2 in the iTunes chart behind Rag N’ Bone Man’s ‘Human and ahead of the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack and Devlin.

Skepta also Tweeted to share his support:

Also featuring the likes of Jay Midge, Hudson East, Berner, Tiggs Da Author and Akala, ‘One Foot Out’ also features production from Jevon (New Gen) and Menace (Desiigner’s Panda). Download or listen to the album here.

The tracklist for ‘One Foot Out’ is:

Intro

Going In

Trapper Of The Year (Feat. Jay Midge)

Love 2 The Game (Feat. Hudson East)

Getting Money Now

These Keys (Feat. Berner)

Stacey Adams

Hoes (Feat. Tiggs Da Author)

Nervous

High Roller (Feat. J Hus)

Break Away

I Wonder (Feat. Akala)

Trap Music

Make It Last

Outro