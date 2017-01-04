Rita Ora loses ‘hundreds of thousands’ in fraud & investing in female festival urination device

"You know what? Just wee on the floor..."

Rita Ora has spoken out after losing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of pounds after being stung by fraud, and for investing a device that helps women to urinate at festivals.

Last month it was reported that the singer and former X Factor judge, who is thought to be worth around £10million, was an investor in a company in which shareholders are said to have lost millions after a huge financial crime.

Now, she’s revealed that she also lost a significant amount after making the ‘worst’ investment of her life in a new device that would help women to pee standing up at festivals without losing their place in the crowd in front of the stage.

“It let you wee on the spot so you don’t lose your spot after waiting for live five hours,” she told The Sun. “It fell through and it looked weird and I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered to do this, you know what, just wee on the floor.’ That is one of my worst investments. When women need to go we need to go, guys don’t have that problem when you need to go you just post up on the corner and let it go.”

Meanwhile as for her other ongoing loss of thousands through fraud, Hello Magazine reports that Northampton police confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and bailed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Rita Ora has multiple business interests globally,” said Ora’s lawyer Graham Shear. “One of the companies in which she has an interest is a potential victim of fraud along with several other companies and individuals. The potential loss suffered by all the victims collectively is thought to be significant but only a proportion of that total figure will apply to the entity in which Ms Ora is one of several shareholders.”

He added: “Any loss suffered by the company in which Ms Ora has an interest will be recoverable from insurance policies which protect against this sort of professional misappropriation, fraud and other claims.”