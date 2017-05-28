Rita Ora pays tribute to Manchester with ‘Coming Home’ performance at Radio One’s Big Weekend

The singer also performed new material for the first time.

Rita Ora appeared at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Hull today (May 28), performing tracks ‘Poison’, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘I Will Never Let You Down.’

Half-way through her performance, she spoke of the Manchester terrorist attack. Ora said she had been watching previous performances who had been giving their own “personal tribute to Manchester.”

“There’s nothing better than unity and just the fact that you guys are here together is just really amazing.” She then performed a stripped-back version of ‘Coming Home’, giving a shout-out to Manchester by saying “we love you Manchester”.

The singer was also joined by previous collaborator Charli XCX during the performance as well as British singer/songwriter RAYE. The trio performed ‘Girls’ but it has been reported that MØ features on the studio version of the track.

Ora also played new songs ‘Summer Love’ and ‘Your Song’ during her appearance in Hull, marking the first ever live performances of the tracks.

Ora collaborated with Ed Sheeran for ‘Your Song’ and as Rolling Stone reports Ora spoke very highlight of collaborating with him and Steve Mac, a songwriter who’s written for the likes of Lily Allen, Jason Derulo and Emeli Sande. Rita dubbed the two writers “some of the most talented songwriters of our time”.

She added, “Ed and I have been friends since our teens. It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single – we definitely click creatively.”

Recently, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris reportedly ended their ongoing feud which began in 2014 and led to a prolonged period where Ora was refused permission to perform songs she’d recorded with Harris.