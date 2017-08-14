Rita Ora praises Ed Sheeran for helping her out of ‘pop purgatory’ during legal battle with Jay Z

Rita Ora has spoken out in praise of Ed Sheeran for helping out our of ‘pop purgatory’ during her lengthy legal battle with Jay Z.

Last year saw Ora settle her contract dispute with Roc Nation and sign a new record deal, having been in dispute with Roc Nation since December 2015 over the delay to her second album.

Ora claimed that the five-album deal she signed in 2008 with Roc Nation violated a California law which states that a contract can’t be enforced for longer than seven years without being renewed to both parties’ satisfaction. In turn, Roc Nation initiated a counter lawsuit against Ora, stating that she had failed to complete a follow-up to her 2012 debut album ‘Ora’.

Now, she’s back. Having unveiled new single ‘Your Song’, co-written by Ed Sheeran, she is expected to release her first album in five years later in 2017.

“I just needed to find a team of people who I could be myself with.. I am really grateful for the support,” Ora told The Sunday Telegraph.

She said that she found herself in ‘pop purgatory’ until the battle was over and Sheeran came to her aid.

“I am really grateful for the support,” she continued. “It’s such a different time for me now. Ed is one of my really good friends, I’ve known him for about five years now and that song actually happened towards the end (of the recording process).”