Rita Ora discusses experience working with blacklisted photographer Terry Richardson

Singer says she would have "rethought" decision to work with Richardson had she been "aware" of allegations

Rita Ora has discussed her experience of working with photographer Terry Richardson, saying she “had the time of my life” and that she “wasn’t aware” of the accusations of sexual misconduct levelled at him, but would have “rethought my decision” had she known.

Richardson, whose work has appeared in Vice, Vanity Fair, GQ and other publications, was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour in 2014 by a number of models including Rie Rasmussen, Jamie Peck and Charlotte Waters. He has denied the allegations and described himself as “considerate and respectful” of his photographic subjects.

He has since been banned from Vogue and other Conde Nast magazines and blacklisted by fashion brands including Valentino.

Rita worked with Richardson for French magazine Lui in 2016 and has since told The Guardian that she “had the time of my life” on the shoot but “wasn’t aware” of the accusations facing Richardson beforehand.

“I loved his collection of photography,” she said. “I loved his book with Lady Gaga, the shoot was my choice and it was totally my suggestion. I can only talk about my experience of working with him: it was a relaxed day and I had the time of my life.”

“At the time, I wasn’t aware of the accusations,” Ora added. “If I was aware of any of the accusations against Terry I would of course have rethought my decision.”

I photographed @ritaora for the cover of @luimagazine and not only does she look smokin' hot, but hanging with her and her team for the day was so much fun! Thanks guys!! 💥🔥💋 #ritaora #terryrichardson A post shared by Terry Richardson (@terryrichardson) on Jan 29, 2016 at 7:29am PST

Meanwhile, in a letter published by Huffington Post last week, Richardson again denied accusations of sexual misconduct, saying: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history.”