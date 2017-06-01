Robbie Williams and Little Mix join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Black Eyed Peas have been added to the lineup too.

Ariana Grande‘s massive benefit concert in Manchester has added three more acts to its lineup.

Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Black Eyed Peas will all perform on the day, joining Grande and the other previously-announced acts Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan.

Last week (May 22) an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert left 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer.

Earlier this week Grande announced that she will return to Manchester to headline a special benefit gig this Sunday (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Melvin Benn, one of the event’s organisers, told Variety that the event will feature “more than double the security personnel that would normally be at a concert”. He has also hinted that it could feature some “surprise guests”.

However, Liam Gallagher has dismissed rumours that an Oasis reunion could happen at the concert.

Tickets for the gig went on sale earlier today and sold out in just six minutes.

Grande said earlier this week: “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”