It's a collection of previously unreleased demos and songs

Robbie Williams has announced that he’s releasing a new album that exclusively consists of previously unheard material.

The record, which is called ‘Under The Radar Volume 2’, will be released later this year and is his second selection of previously unheard demos and songs that failed to be selected for inclusion for albums across his 20 year solo career.

It’ll be released in standard physical CD form as well as digital download – but it won’t be eligible for chart entry.

Announcing the record in a video message, Robbie said: “It’s a collaboration of songs that I’m extremely proud of but didn’t make the previous featured albums. They should’ve done, they’re amazing – but you can get lost in an alleyway of ‘I’ve got to write a hit or everybody dies!’

“Lots of great songs go missing when you’re in that state of mind – here they are.”

Last month, Robbie also lent his vocals to a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water – which was released to raise funds for those affected by the huge Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

He also recently apologised to Led Zeppelin guitarist and neighbour Jimmy Page, after the pair became embroiled in a feud last year that related to planning permission for a development at Robbie’s West London home.