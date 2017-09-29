It's an electro-swing track

Robbie Williams has released his new single, ‘Go Mental’, with an animated video.

The track features guest appearances from grime MC Big Narstie and Atlantic Horns.

The video follows a seemingly never-ending cycle of doors opening into new ‘rooms’ with simple animations. In one room, a naked baby-like Robbie climbs up a vine leaf, and in another two Big Narstie heads rotate either side of the door. A pink carnival reimagining of the red dancing lady emoji, and a set of trumpets, lie behind the other doors. Some lyrics, like “bang bang” and “I love it” appear on screen.

Under Atlantic Horns’ influence, the track makes use of brass instruments and an upbeat tempo for an electro swing sound. Listen to ‘Go Mental’ below:

‘Go Mental’ comes from Robbie Williams’ new album, ‘Under The Radar Volume 2’, which will be released in November. The album artwork sees the singer running through the forest naked.

Earlier this week, Williams travelled to Manchester for the opening of the new Take That musical, The Band.