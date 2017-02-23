Robbie Williams’ BRIT Awards 2017 performance marred by nudity and technical problems

Singer picked up the Global Icon gong on the night

Robbie Williams‘s Brit Awards performance was hampered by technical problems and a wardrobe malfunction last night (February 22).

Two of his dancers fell over while he was in the middle of his medley of ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’, ‘Love My Life’ and ‘Mixed Signals’ and one them saw her low-cut top slip down by accident.

During ‘Feel’, his performance was also muted for several seconds. You can watch footage below.

On the night, Williams picked up the Global Icon Award, which was handed to David Bowie posthumously last year.

When asked by NME about what it felt like to be the next recipient, Williams replied: “It depends who they give it to next. Maybe I’m just devaluing the brand. Maybe it’s like the heavy descent. Maybe it’s S Club 7 next. I don’t know.

“Look, it was a cracking bit of promo, I’m glad they gave it to me. But there’s so much in my career where I look into the abyss and the abyss looks back and goes: ‘I don’t know, I don’t have a fucking clue’.”

Williams added: “How have I got 18 Brits and Paul McCartney hasn’t? Something weird has happened. It’s like Leicester winning the league and Trump being president. Me having 18 Brits – it’s like there’s a glitch in the Matrix. But, you know I’m not going to give them back and I’m glad it’s happened to me.”

Also performing on the night were Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Skepta, The 1975, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who gave a special tribute to George Michael.

The big winners on the night were Bowie, who won Best British Album for ‘Blackstar’ and was named Best British Male Solo Artist, The 1975 who won Best British Group, Rag N’ Bone Man who won Best British Breakthrough Act and Adele who won the Global Success Award.