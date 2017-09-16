Robbie Williams was high on drugs and “clucking like a chicken” when he first met his wife

He reveals how the pair met in his upcoming biography 'Reveal'.

Robbie Williams has revealed how he first met now wife Ayda Field Williams, in an excerpt from his forthcoming book ‘Reveal’.

The book is set to be a highly personal account of his tumultous life, from his early days in Take That, through to his drug addictions and hiatus from music.

The Sun reports that it was a friend who set Robbie up with American actress Ayda, telling him she’d be ‘fun for the evening’.

“I googled her, she was obviously very attractive,” writes Robbie.

“But I was also doing a lot of pills that were making me antisocial. So we had plans but I flaked.

“I left her a message days, weeks, later, and it made her laugh. We made plans to meet. But I wasn’t leaving my house, so she had to meet me there, which freaked her out a bit.”

Here it is: the cover for REVEAL, my new biography out 21 September! Pre-order your copy now and you can enter a competition to win one of 10 signed, framed prints of the cover… #RobbieReveals robbiewilliamsreveal.com A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The singer reveals that he prepared for the date by sleeping with his drug dealer, then taking the pills she’d sold him.

Ayda had been at a party, and arrived at Robbie’s house in a Porsche.

“Out of the back seat clambers this girl. She’s wearing a dress with pockets and it makes her look frumpy, and my first thought was, ‘Oh, she’s put on a lot of weight’,” he recalls.

“In she came, and she’s had a few red wines. I don’t think the situation suited her, being at a stranger’s house, coming from a party.

“So I got tucked into a lot of drugs. Anyway, I took a turn for the worse, because I started to cluck like a chicken.”

The pair then hung out in the singer’s jacuzzi, where things didn’t go quite as planned.

“There was a moment in the Jacuzzi where Ayda had gone and got changed and she came in wearing this Ursula Andress bikini, and she had a killer body.

“So I was in the jacuzzi with a very, very hot girl in Hollywood doing a Hollywood thing. But then I got ill, started to cluck, had to leave, embarrassingly.”

Luckily for Robbie, Ayda left with him, and the pair were inseparable for three weeks.

The couple married in 2010 and now have two children.

‘Reveal’ is released on September 21.