Robbie Williams apologises for calling Jimmy Page ‘mentally ill’

Singer issues public statement amid row over mansion renovation

Robbie Williams has issued a public apology to his neighbour Jimmy Page for suggesting that he had a mental illness amid a row over the renovation of the former’s London mansion.

The former Take That singer lives next door to the Led Zeppelin legend in west London and the pair have recently been locked in an debate about Williams’ plans to renovate the home he bought from the late Michael Winner for £17.5m in 2013. In May, Williams’ builders were fined nearly £5,000 for making too much noise during the building work.

Last November, Williams made headlines when he accused Page of spying on him. He said: “Jimmy has been sitting in his car outside our house, four hours at a time. He’s recording the workmen to see if they’re making too much noise. The builders came in and he was asleep in his garden waiting. It’s like a mental illness.”

Now, Williams has issued a statement via his PR, which reads: “I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Jimmy Page, my neighbour, for my comments made before Christmas about him in relation to my recent building works, in which I likened alleged behaviour on his part to suffering from a mental illness. Jimmy Page has explained to me that certain specific factual assertions which I made were in fact not true and I am happy to accept what Jimmy Page says.”

The statement adds: “I understand why Jimmy Page will have found my comments offensive and I apologise for any hurt that they have caused him and his family as a result. I did not intend my comments – which, so far as I am concerned, were made privately – ever to be published. I regret that the press went on to report them and I hope that the press will now remove them.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams released his 11th solo album ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’ last November. It featured the single ‘Party Like A Russian’.