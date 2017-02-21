Robbie Williams looks back on ‘mind-fucking’ hand-sanitiser incident

'It was only a bit of panto'

Robbie Williams has spoken out about the now infamous ‘hand sanitiser’ incident, calling the world’s reaction ‘weird and mind-fucking’.

The former Take That turned solo star made headlines when he was shown on TV washing his hands with anti-bacterial soap immediately after high-fiving fans during a New Year’s Eve performance.

“Yeah, I was really surprised,” Williams told NME about the response at large. “It was only a bit of panto and then people go, ‘Oh, he fucking hates the general public’. I didn’t realise until the next day that it was a thing.

“It’s only a couple of weeks later when I’m listening to Talk Sport and people will reference it and I’m like, ‘Oh it’s a thing?” It’s always weird and mind-fucking.”

Following the incident, Williams later responded by seeing in the new year with a video of him again washing his hands, accompanied by the caption: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017 @robbiewilliams #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday.”

Williams also told us of his desire for a ‘fucking amazing’ Liam Gallagher collaboration that would ‘shock the world’.

Tomorrow sees Robbie Williams accept the BRITs Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Fri June 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sat June 03 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Etihad Stadium

Tue June 06 2017 – SOUTHAMPTON St Marys Stadium

Fri June 09 2017 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

Tue June 13 2017 – COVENTRY Ricoh Stadium

Sat June 17 2017 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

Wed June 21 2017 – CARDIFF Principality Stadium

Fri June 23 2017 – LONDON Stadium