Robbie Williams has revealed that he once pretended to be Liam Gallagher in order to check into a hotel to have sex with a journalist.

Opening up in new biography ‘Reveal’, the pop icon described how he used Liam’s hotel room after discovering that he regularly used Beatles inspired pseudonym Billy Shears to check in.

“Did I ever tell you about the time that I booked into a hotel as Liam Gallagher?”, Robbie explains in the new tell-all book.

“I was up all night in Manchester and then got on the train the next day with all the journalists that were still awake, and pulled a journalist.

“I think it was Later… with Jools Holland that he was supposed to be coming down for, and I knew that Liam wasn’t coming, and I knew that he had a hotel room free and I knew his pseudonym – Billy Shears.

“So I checked in as Billy Shears and slept with this journalist.”

Robbie also revealed that Liam eventually found out about his hotel-stealing habits, and called him a “cheeky c**t.”

“I don’t know if it was ‘cheeky c**t’ good or ‘cheeky c**t’ bad – I’m guessing bad,” Robbie added.

“But, you know, I’d been up for more than twenty-four hours in the fumes of rock ‘n’ roll. In the dying embers of the night.

“What seems a good idea off your rocker is not the best idea sober.”

And despite a publicised feud between Robbie and Oasis in the 90s, the singer recently admitted that he’d be up for collaborating with Liam.

“It would be fucking amazing! But I don’t think he’s got it together enough to allow himself to do that”, he told NME.

“He’s not gonna work with fucking Robbie Williams. It’s really unfortunate for me because I’d fucking love it. And it would shock the world for a day.”