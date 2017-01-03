Robbie Williams responds to New Year’s Eve hand wash incident

Singer ushered in 2017 with Westminster concert

Robbie Williams has poked fun at his hand wash incident during a New Year’s Eve concert.

The singer was performing at his ‘Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live’ when he walked up to the audience and high-fived fans at midnight while singing to ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

When he got back to the stage, the cameras caught Williams pulling out a bottle of anti-bacterial hand gel.

Many fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the incident at the time with many already declaring it the defining “moment of 2017”.

Now, Williams has posted a clip on Instagram in which he shakes a friend’s hand and wishes her Happy New Year before he washes his hands with anti-bacterial gel. He also wrote: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017 @robbiewilliams #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday,” You can watch the clip below.

Regram from @aydafieldwilliams Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday A video posted by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Williams was performing the concert at Westminster’s Central Hall, in the shadow of Big Ben, to see in the New Year. He treated the audience and viewers to some of his classic hits, as well as tracks from his new album ‘Heavy Entertainment Show’.

Last month, Williams offered advice to Zayn Malik over his suffering with anxiety, telling the former One Direction member to “just be brave mate”.

In June, Malik cancelled an appearance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium, citing “the worst anxiety of my career” as his reason. He also cancelled his Dubai gig in October.

A message from Malik, posted online by the promoters, read: “I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances,” he said. “I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October.”

Having suffered from anxiety himself, Robbie Williams offered up some advice during an interview with Mike Toolan and Kelly Pegg at Key 103 Christmas Live.