Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert?

Charity gig is due to take place this weekend

Robbie Williams is reportedly planning to team up with Take That at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester benefit concert.

Both acts will be appearing at the charity concert this Sunday (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Little Mix and Black Eyed Peas will all perform on the day, joining Grande and the other previously-announced acts Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Niall Horan.

A source told The Sun: “Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers ­suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.

“They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.

“Being local lads it’s obviously something they’re all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there — even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

“Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.”

There were rumours that Oasis would reform for the concert but Liam Gallagher said it was unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, Take That recently paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack at a gig in Liverpool.

Speaking from the stage during their rescheduled show at at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, Mark Owen dedicated the gig to “everyone who has been affected by the events that happened in Manchester,” before adding that all profits from the show would go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Fellow Take That member Howard Donald added: “As you know, I was born and raised in Manchester, so at this moment in time, I’ve never been so proud to be a Mancunian.”