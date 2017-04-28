Robbie Williams shares new video for ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’

New clip will be shown ahead of this weekend's heavyweight title fight

Robbie Williams has posted the video for album title track ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’.

The clip, which you can watch below, will be shown ahead of the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitshsko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (April 29).

The video, which you can watch below, sees Williams entering a boxing ring and fight himself in a high-octane boxing match before knocking himself out and hitting the canvas.

Williams said: “I had a lot of fun shooting the boxing video for ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’ and I can’t wait to be back touring Europe in stadiums this summer. In the meantime I’m looking forward to the boxing fight of the year – Anthony Joshua taking on Wladimir Klitshsko for the World Heavyweight Title, and will be watching from LA. Good luck AJ.”

Meanwhile, Williams recently claimed he once smoked cannabis at Buckingham Palace.

The Take That singer didn’t say when he lit up a joint at the Queen’s house, but he performed at Buckingham Palace at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Asked about rumours he once vomited inside the palace, Williams told The Sun: “Threw up in Buckingham Palace? No. I smoked a spliff in Buckingham Palace.”

Williams will embark on a UK tour later this summer:

June 2nd Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Juen 3rd Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

June 6th St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

June 9th BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

June 13th Ricoh Stadium, Coventry, UK

June 17th Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

June 21st Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

June 23rd London Stadium (Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park), London UK

He recently spoke out about the now infamous ‘hand sanitiser’ incident, calling the world’s reaction ‘weird and mind-fucking’.

The former Take That turned solo star made headlines when he was shown on TV washing his hands with anti-bacterial soap immediately after high-fiving fans during a New Year’s Eve performance.

“Yeah, I was really surprised,” Williams told NME about the response at large. “It was only a bit of panto and then people go, ‘Oh, he fucking hates the general public’. I didn’t realise until the next day that it was a thing.

“It’s only a couple of weeks later when I’m listening to Talk Sport and people will reference it and I’m like, ‘Oh it’s a thing?” It’s always weird and mind-fucking.”