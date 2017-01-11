Watch You Me At Six frontman call out Robbie Williams over ticket resale revelations

Williams' management are accused of placing gig tickets on resale websites for higher prices

You Me At Six singer Josh Franchesci has hit out at Robbie Williams following revelations that the star’s management has been placing gig tickets on resale websites for higher prices.

BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire programme broke the news this morning, alleging that Williams’ Ie:music management team has placed tickets from his 2017 tour on sites like Get Me In and Seatwave, with some tickets reportedly on sale for £65 more than their face value.

Appearing live on air this morning, Franchesci described Williams and his team as ” greedy”, adding: “You don’t need to make the extra money, you’re Robbie Williams.”

Watch in the clip below.

Williams and his management have not yet commented on the reports.

Ie:music had previously signed a petition that called for the government to take stronger action against resale sites.

In November 2015, Williams’s management signed a petition that read: “We as artist, managers and agents deplore the increasing industrial-scale abuse and insider exploitation of tickets for music, arts and sports events by ticket touts, and their online associates and facilitators.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams recently poked fun at his hand wash incident during a New Year’s Eve concert.

The singer was performing at his ‘Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live’ when he walked up to the audience and high-fived fans at midnight while singing to ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

When he got back to the stage, the cameras caught Williams pulling out a bottle of anti-bacterial hand gel.

Many fans took to Twitter to make light of the incident at the time with many already declaring it the defining “moment of 2017”.