Robbie Williams reveals he cancelled tour after “very worrying” test results

Singer says he has "been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks"

Robbie Williams has explained his recent tour cancellation, revealing that he received “very worrying” test results that led to him being hospitalised in the intensive care unit.

Williams, who released his 11th album ‘Heavy Entertainment Show’ late last year, announced in September that he was forced to cancel three gigs scheduled to take place in Russia.

The singer has now uploaded a video to YouTube (scroll below to watch) in which he explains that the cancellations were due to ill health. “I’ve been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks,” he says.

“Unfortunately, that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well,” Williams adds. “Then I got some test results… They were very worrying and I ended up in ICU, so I couldn’t go.”

“I haven’t pulled out of a tour for bad health since 1998 so you know if I can’t do it then there’s something going on that I just can’t do it,” he continues.

Williams also details the measures of his recovery effort from the unspecified illness, saying: “Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day. I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday. I have a cheat meal. But I’m looking after myself.”

“I know I’m going to be better than ever,” he concludes the clip by saying. Watch in full below.

Robbie Williams’ next tour dates aren’t until February 2018 when he kicks off a tour of Australia and New Zealand.