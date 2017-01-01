Robbie Williams seen on camera washing his hands after high-fiving fans on NYE

Twitter thought the act was pretty hilarious

Robbie Williams was caught on camera washing his hands with anti-bacterial gel after high-fiving fans on New Year’s Eve.

Williams was performing his New Year’s Eve concert ‘Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live’ when he walked up to the audience and high-fived fans at midnight while singing to ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

When he got back to the stage, the cameras caught Williams pulling out a bottle of anti-bacterial hand gel. You can see a clip below.

Twitter users found the act pretty hilarious, taking to the social media platform to declare Williams washing his hands as a defining ‘moment of 2017’.

Williams was performing the concert at Westminster’s Central Hall, in the shadow of Big Ben, to see in the New Year. He treated the audience and viewers to some of his classic hits at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as tracks from his new album ‘Heavy Entertainment Show‘.

Last month, Williams offered advice to Zayn Malik over his suffering with anxiety, telling the former One Direction member to “just be brave mate”.

In June, Malik cancelled an appearance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium, citing “the worst anxiety of my career” as his reason. He also cancelled his Dubai gig in October.

A message from Malik, posted online by the promoters, read: “I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances,” he said. “I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October.”

Having suffered from anxiety himself, Robbie Williams offered up some advice during an interview with Mike Toolan and Kelly Pegg at Key 103 Christmas Live.