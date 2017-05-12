Robert Miles’ cause of death revealed

Trance pioneer died earlier this week aged 47

The cause of trance music producer and DJ Robert Miles has been revealed.

He died earlier this week, aged 47. According to a statement posted by OpenLab — the radio station headed up by Miles since 2012 – the producer passed away from stage 4 metastatic cancer.

“Robert passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer over the last 9 months,” the statement reads.

“Throughout it he was strong, determined, incredibly brave and did everything he could to fight this horrendous disease.

“Robert was more than just an artist, he was a pioneer, a creator, an inspiration, a son, a father, our friend.”

Miles was born Roberto Concina in Switzerland on November 3, 1969 to Italian parents.

His hit ‘Children’ became one of the best-selling dance tracks of all time after its release in 1995, reaching number one in more than 12 countries.

He released his debut album ‘Dreamland’ in June 1996, which went platinum in Europe.

That album was Miles’ greatest commercial success, he had two further UK top 10 singles – ‘Fable’ and ‘One & One’ as he retreated from the limelight in later years with the release of a handful of low-key albums that included 1997’s ’23am’, 2001’s ‘Organik’ and ‘Miles_Gurtu’ in 2004. Miles also picked up the Brit Award for best international breakthrough act in 1997.

Miles’ musical peers came out to pay tribute to the trance pioneer with DJ Pete Tong thanking Miles “for the music.”

Armin van Buuren also said: “Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles,” while Chicane wrote: “I only played ‘Children’ 2 weeks ago on Sun:sets…. I wished I had written it.”

Singer and former DJ Boy George also wrote: “R.I.P Robert Miles. Very sad news!”

See a selection of tweets below.

