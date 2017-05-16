DJ passed away earlier this month at the age of 47

A campaign has launched aiming to get Robert Miles’ track ‘Children’ back in the charts posthumously.

The trance DJ died earlier this month, aged 47. His cause of death has been revealed to be stage 4 metastatic cancer.

A Facebook campaign has now launched to get Miles’ 1995 hit ‘Children’ back in the charts. The song originally went to number one in 12 countries upon its initial release.

A statement from the organisers reads: “A team of us decided that Robert Miles ‘Children’ needs to chart again! We are working on a campaign now which we will be launching very very soon, in the hope to get it back into the charts for next Friday. So far everyone we have spoken to has agreed to support, please can everyone share it when we post and help do something amazing! Thanks guys.”

Ministry of Sound reports that proceeds will go towards helping support Miles’ wife and kids.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Born in Switzerland, the Italian native rose to prominence in the 1990s after his debut single ‘Children’ hit number one in a number of countries around the world in 1995.

A prominent name in the electronic scene, Miles released his debut album ‘Dreamland’ in June 1996, which went platinum in Europe. That album would be Miles’ greatest commercial success, as he retreated from the limelight in later years with the release of a handful of low-key albums that included 1997’s ’23am’, 2001’s ‘Organik’ and ‘Miles_Gurtu’ in 2004.