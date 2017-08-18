Robert Plant announces new album ‘Carry Fire’ and UK tour

It's his first record since 2014.

Robert Plant has announced that his new solo album ‘Carry Fire’ will be released in October.

The record is the fourteenth solo album from the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman, and his first since 2014’s ‘lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar’.

It’s set for release on October 13, and sees Plant collaborating with the likes of The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and folk singer Seth Lakeman.

“It’s about intention, I rspect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work”, Plant said of the new album.

“I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

He’s also set to head out on a tour of UK and Ireland in November featuring stop-offs in Plymouth, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, and London. You can view all the tour dates below.

NOVEMBER

Thurs 16th Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 17th Bristol, Colston Hall

Mon 20th Wolverhampton, Civic

Wed 22nd Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Fri 24th Newcastle, City Hall

Sat 25th Liverpool, Olympia

Mon 27th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tues 28th Perth, Concert Hall

Thurs 30th Manchester, O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

Sat 2nd Belfast, Ulster Hall

Sun 3rd Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Weds 6th Sheffield, City Hall

Fri 8th London, Royal Albert Hall

Mon 11th Portsmouth, Guildhall Tues 12th

Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin fans were left wondering if a reunion was on the cards earlier this year after a cryptic message appeared on their website, prompting rumours of a possible performance at Desert Trip festival.