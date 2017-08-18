Robert Plant announces new album ‘Carry Fire’ and UK tour
It's his first record since 2014.
Robert Plant has announced that his new solo album ‘Carry Fire’ will be released in October.
The record is the fourteenth solo album from the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman, and his first since 2014’s ‘lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar’.
It’s set for release on October 13, and sees Plant collaborating with the likes of The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and folk singer Seth Lakeman.
“It’s about intention, I rspect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work”, Plant said of the new album.
“I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”
He’s also set to head out on a tour of UK and Ireland in November featuring stop-offs in Plymouth, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, and London. You can view all the tour dates below.
- NOVEMBER
- Thurs 16th Plymouth, Pavilions
- Fri 17th Bristol, Colston Hall
- Mon 20th Wolverhampton, Civic
- Wed 22nd Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- Fri 24th Newcastle, City Hall
- Sat 25th Liverpool, Olympia
- Mon 27th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- Tues 28th Perth, Concert Hall
- Thurs 30th Manchester, O2 Apollo
- DECEMBER
- Sat 2nd Belfast, Ulster Hall
- Sun 3rd Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
- Weds 6th Sheffield, City Hall
- Fri 8th London, Royal Albert Hall
- Mon 11th Portsmouth, Guildhall Tues 12th
- Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin fans were left wondering if a reunion was on the cards earlier this year after a cryptic message appeared on their website, prompting rumours of a possible performance at Desert Trip festival.