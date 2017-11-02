Robert Plant: ‘I find my vocals on some Led Zeppelin songs horrific now’

Singer recently released his new album 'Carry Fire'

Robert Plant has admitted he can no longer listen to some tracks by his former band Led Zeppelin.

Plant fronted the group until their split in 1980, before a subsequent reunion in 2007 saw him playing with John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page once more at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, where they were joined by the son of the late John Bonham on drums.

But while Plant is still known to play Led Zep’s extensive back catalogue during his solo shows, he says he can’t stand the sound of his vocals on certain songs.

“Songs like [Led Zeppelin I’s] ‘Babe I’m Going To Leave You’ …” he told The Guardian. “I find my vocals on there horrific now. I really should have shut the fuck up!”

He also spoke about an accident in 1975 which saw Plant’s car spin off the road, leaving an elbow and an ankle badly broken and the singer wheelchair bound for seven months during a time Zeppelin were at breaking point.

Plant added: “The whole of that [penultimate] album, ‘Presence’, is absolutely racked with pain. Plus, the fraternity of the band at the time was stretched to breaking point.

“I remember sitting in a little room on the Welsh borders, and me telling my girlfriend: ‘If you want to know what I was like at the end of Zeppelin, really, this was it.’ After it, she said: ‘I don’t want to be left alone in a room with that. It’s too much.’ That’s what it was in the end: too much.”

The singer, who released his new album ‘Carry Fire’ last month, recently ruled out a return to his old band.

“You can’t ever really go back. It’s tough enough repeating yourself with something that’s a year old, never mind 49-years-old. I’ve got to keep moving,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Plant recently opened up on the death of Tom Petty, describing it as “premature” after the singer passed away at the age of 66.