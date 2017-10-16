Robert Plant has had his say on a Led Zeppelin reunion

"I've got to keep moving".

Robert Plant has thrown cold water over the prospect of a Led Zeppelin reunion, after admitting it is extremely unlikely that the legendary rockers will ever join forces again.

Plant fronted the group until their split in 1980, before a subsequent reunion in 2007 saw him playing with John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page once more at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, where they were joined by the son of the late John Bonham on drums.

But while Plant is still known to play Led Zep’s extensive back catalogue during his solo shows, he’s now admitted that a full band reunion is unlikely to occur again as he wants to “keep moving”.

“You can’t ever really go back It’s tough enough repeating yourself with something that’s a year old, never mind 49 years old. I’ve got to keep moving”, he told the Daily Telegraph.

And as he gears up to take new album ‘Carry Fire’ on the road, Plant admits that the death of his contemporaries has made him increasingly aware of his own mortality.

“How many voices are disappearing? The contributions to our time of listening and wonder. There’s always a trip going to say goodbye”, he said.

“Maybe that’s how people think about me! ‘Fucking hell! Better go and see Planty! How much longer can he keep it up?’ “

Meanwhile, Plant recently opened up on the death of Tom Petty, describing it as “premature” after the singer passed away at the age of 66.