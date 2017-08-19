Robert Plant talks accidentally referencing ‘Stairway To Heaven’ on new single

The former Led Zeppelin frontman has announced the release of his new album, 'Carry Fire'

Robert Plant has talked about accidentally referencing Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’ on his new single.

The 1971 track, which featured on the band’s ‘The Song Remains The Same’ album, includes the lyric “It’s just a spring clean for the May Queen.” The first song taken from Plant’s new album ‘Carry Fire’ is titled ‘The May Queen’.

Speaking to BBC 6Music’s Matt Everitt, Plant said: “I didn’t even see it like that to begin with. It’s just there was a big hawthorn bush outside the studio. There were no spring cleans or anything.”

He continued: “It was just ‘Oh it’s that time of year. The whole of life is opening up.’ That’s what it’s all about – the whole deal of ‘lay down in sweet surrender’ or whatever. The beginning of the year is such a great time, such an optimistic, great time even for older people.”

When Everitt pointed out the title would likely make fans of his old band raise an eyebrow, the former Led Zeppelin frontman responded: “I never even thought about that. Do you think anybody can remember laughter? I don’t know.”

‘Carry Fire’ is due for release on October 13 and features Plant’s band, The Sensational Space Shifters. The group now includes folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman, and Plant praised many aspects of his character.

“His energy and enthusiasm and his humour and his lightness is a great addition, but his playing is far out,” he said. “Where we’ve included him on this collection of songs is slightly out of character as to where you’d normally find him playing.”

‘Carry Fire’ is Plant’s first album since 2014’s ‘Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar‘.